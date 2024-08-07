Tennis Courts Being Converted To Pickleball Courts In LaSalle

More pickleball options are coming to LaSalle.

LaSalle council has approved converting two of the four tennis courts located on Front Road into six pickleball courts. This was in response to a request from the LaSalle Pickleball Association for additional outdoor pickleball courts.

Work on the courts is taking place. Lines will be painted to make the six pickleball courts. Although the original tennis court lines will remain on the surface, these courts will be for pickleball use only. The change to the courts is estimated to cost $10,000.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The town says that this is an interim solution until permanent pickleball courts can be constructed. Administration intends to explore including new pickleball courts at the Vollmer Complex as a potential recommended enhancement in the 2025 budget.

The tennis/pickleball courts on Front Road are scheduled to be removed from the park within the next five years as part of the development of the LaSalle Landing. In addition, the Town is beginning a Parks, Recreation, and Culture Master Plan with the intention to gather input from the public, stakeholders, and other key groups to recommend what upgrades, new developments, and repurposing opportunities exist to better support the recreation needs of residents. The master plan will help determine future amenities to be considered.

Once the courts are converted, there will be 11 outdoor pickleball courts in LaSalle including two at Heritage Park, three at Vince Marcotte Park, and four on Front Road.

There will be eight tennis courts including four at the Vollmer, one at James Jenner Park, one at Brian Briggs Park, and two on Front Road.