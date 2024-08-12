Mainly SunnyNow
25 °C
77 °F
Chance Of ShowersTue
27 °C
81 °F		SunnyWed
28 °C
82 °F		CloudyThu
28 °C
82 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Temporary Closure Of South Entrance To Kinsmen Baseball Diamonds In Leamington

Monday August 12th, 2024, 4:16pm

Leamington
0
0

Due to the construction of a County Wide Active Transportation System multi-use pathway, the south entrance to the Kinsmen Baseball Diamonds on Seacliff Drive East will be temporarily closed starting today.

The closure is expected to remain in place until the end of the day on Friday, August 16th, 2024.

During this period, visitors will be required to use the north entrance located on Carolina Woods Crescent to access the facility.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message