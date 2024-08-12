Temporary Closure Of South Entrance To Kinsmen Baseball Diamonds In Leamington

Due to the construction of a County Wide Active Transportation System multi-use pathway, the south entrance to the Kinsmen Baseball Diamonds on Seacliff Drive East will be temporarily closed starting today.

The closure is expected to remain in place until the end of the day on Friday, August 16th, 2024.

During this period, visitors will be required to use the north entrance located on Carolina Woods Crescent to access the facility.