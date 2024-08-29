CloudyNow
Tecumseh Saying Goodbye To Summer With Community Marshmallow Bonfire And Fireworks

Thursday August 29th, 2024, 9:02am

Tecumseh
Tecumseh says good-bye to summer this Saturday with a community bonfire and marshmallow roast at Lakewood Park.

Bonfires will be lit on the beach and while you roast your marshmallow and make a smore, local artist Max Marshall will be performing some tunes beachside. There will be lots of fun interactive lawn games for all ages to enjoy.

Activities begin at 6:30pm and wrap up at 8:30pm.

Following activities on the North side there will be Fireworks at Lakewood Park South at 9:00pm. Don’t forget to bring along blankets, lawn chairs, and bug spray.

Due to limited onsite parking, a free shuttle will run from Tecumseh Arena to Lakewood Park starting at 6:00pm and ending at 11:00pm. There will also be a free bike valet thanks to Bike Windsor-Essex, active transportation is encouraged.

