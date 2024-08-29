Students Set To Head Back To School With Fewer Distractions

Students will head back to classes next week in Ontario with plans in place to restrict student use of cellphones and ban vaping in schools.

“With their constant stream of notifications and pings, it’s no surprise to anyone that cellphones constantly grab our attention. This is why it was necessary to restrict cellphones in the classroom and enable students to restore focus on learning so they can achieve better academic outcomes,” said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Education. “This school year is shaping up to be the first in years without the threat of pandemic disruptions or negotiations with teachers’ unions. We’re excited for the year ahead where students can look forward to uninterrupted learning, extra-curriculars and a back-to-basics, modernized curriculum that will set them up for success.”

The government is investing $47.5 million to support the implementation of the new rules, including:

$15 million to support the expansion of programs that offer direct supports for students who are at risk of substance use and addictive behaviours

$1 million to School Mental Health Ontario to develop webinars and resources for parents and students to learn how to talk about the adverse effects of vaping and excessive cellphone usage

$1.5 million for school boards to work with their parent involvement committees to enable parents and community partners to run grassroots campaigns to deter vaping and cellphone distractions

$30 million to school boards for vape detectors and other security upgrades in schools

“By banning vaping in schools, our government is setting students up for success and prioritizing their health and well-being inside and outside the classroom,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier, Minister of Health and MPP for Dufferin-Caledon. “We are also reminding parents to keep their kids up to date on all routine vaccinations this school year to ensure our schools and communities remain safe for everyone.”

To increase awareness among Ontario parents about new cellphone and vaping rules in classrooms impacting their children this fall, the government has launched an advertising campaign. Visit Ontario.ca/SchoolRules for more information.