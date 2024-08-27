Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Windsor-Essex
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday August 27th, 2024, 4:09pm
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor and Essex County.
Hazards:
Wind gusts up to 100 km/h.
Toonie sized hail.
Risk of tornadoes.
Timing:
Tonight.
Discussion:
Atmospheric conditions could allow for the development of thunderstorms this afternoon. These thunderstorms are expected to remain below severe thresholds, however, there is a threat for severe thunderstorms this evening and overnight as more organized thunderstorms move over the area.
All about watches and warnings:
A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.
A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is evidence based on radar, satellite pictures, or from a reliable spotter that a storm is imminent or occurring with wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.
