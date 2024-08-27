Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor and Essex County.

Hazards:

Wind gusts up to 100 km/h.

Toonie sized hail.

Risk of tornadoes.

Timing:

Tonight.

Discussion:

Atmospheric conditions could allow for the development of thunderstorms this afternoon. These thunderstorms are expected to remain below severe thresholds, however, there is a threat for severe thunderstorms this evening and overnight as more organized thunderstorms move over the area.

All about watches and warnings:

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is evidence based on radar, satellite pictures, or from a reliable spotter that a storm is imminent or occurring with wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.