SunnyNow
31 °C
88 °F
Chance Of ShowersWed
30 °C
86 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
26 °C
79 °F		Chance Of ShowersFri
30 °C
86 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Windsor-Essex

Tuesday August 27th, 2024, 4:09pm

Top Story
0
0

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor and Essex County.

Hazards:
Wind gusts up to 100 km/h.
Toonie sized hail.
Risk of tornadoes.

Timing:
Tonight.

Discussion:
Atmospheric conditions could allow for the development of thunderstorms this afternoon. These thunderstorms are expected to remain below severe thresholds, however, there is a threat for severe thunderstorms this evening and overnight as more organized thunderstorms move over the area.

All about watches and warnings:

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is evidence based on radar, satellite pictures, or from a reliable spotter that a storm is imminent or occurring with wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message