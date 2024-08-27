Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued.

At 5:46 PM EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a dangerous thunderstorm capable of producing damaging wind gusts, pea to dime size hail and heavy rain.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from 25 kilometres west of Amherstburg to Point Edward, moving southeast at 80 km/h.

Hazard: 110 km/h wind gusts. These wind gusts may be just ahead of the line of thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorms will be near:

Windsor and Sarnia around 6:15 P.M. EDT.

Locations impacted include:

Windsor, Leamington, Sarnia, Amherstburg, Petrolia, Tecumseh, Kingsville, Belle River, Lakeshore, Tilbury, Wallaceburg and Oil Springs.

All about watches and warnings:

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is evidence based on radar, satellite pictures, or from a reliable spotter that a storm is imminent or occurring with wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.