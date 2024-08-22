SunnyNow
Residential Blue And Red Box Recycling Service Changes Start Next Week

Thursday August 22nd, 2024, 8:20am

Local News
Changes are coming to who manages local recycling pick up.

As a result of legislation changes, residential recycling collection will no longer be a municipal and Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority responsibility.

Circular Materials will be the new administrator across Ontario and has hired Green For Life Environmental Inc. to provide residential curbside collection in the County of Essex and the City of Windsor.

Officials say that on your scheduled collection day, you must have blue and red boxes at the curb by 6:00am. ollection can occur anytime between 6:00am and 6:00pm.  There is no set collection time.

Residential recycling support as of August 28th, 2024, for both the City of Windsor and County of Essex residents is at 1-844-415-4351 or by email at [email protected].

