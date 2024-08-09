Police Seek Knife-Wielding Suspect

Windsor Police are looking for help identifying a suspect who brandished a butcher knife and stole a bicycle.

Police say that just before 9:300pm on June 29th, 2024, they responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 2900 block of Grandview Street. Officers learned that a male suspect had walked throughout the area while brandishing a long knife. The suspect then stole a bicycle from the front of a residence and left the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 30-40 years of age, with a slender build, dark hair and a mustache. At the time of the incident, he wore a dark blue Spitfires shirt, black shorts, a backwards red baseball hat, a green backpack, a long grey cast on his lower right leg, and white Adidas soccer shoes.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.