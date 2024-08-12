Pickleball Courts Coming To Amherstburg
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday August 12th, 2024, 6:32pm
Pickleball Courts are coming to Amherstburg.
Town council approved the award of tender to Jones Group Ld. in the amount of $476,815.11 for the construction of eight pickleball courts.
They will be built on the Libro property, and construction is expedited to start in the coming weeks.
