ClearNow
17 °C
63 °F
Chance Of ShowersSun
25 °C
77 °F		SunnyMon
26 °C
79 °F		SunnyTue
26 °C
79 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Tour di Via Italia Returns To Erie Street

Saturday August 10th, 2024, 11:41pm

Community Photos
0
0

The Tour di Via Italia returned to the Erie Street, with world-class competitors taking to their bikes for the 64th year.

The races, which have been a staple since 1958, allows racers from around North America to compete for the largest prize purse in Ontario.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message