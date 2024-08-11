PHOTOS: Tour di Via Italia Returns To Erie Street
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday August 10th, 2024, 11:41pm
The Tour di Via Italia returned to the Erie Street, with world-class competitors taking to their bikes for the 64th year.
The races, which have been a staple since 1958, allows racers from around North America to compete for the largest prize purse in Ontario.
