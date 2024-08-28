PHOTOS: Thunderstorm Winds Cause Minor Damage In LaSalle
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday August 27th, 2024, 9:18pm
Severe thunderstorms caused some minor damage to areas of LaSalle, Tuesday evening.
Environment Canada recorded a peak wind gust of 85km/h at Windsor airport as storms raced through the area.
LaSalle experienced a few downed tree limbs, scattered power outages, and cart corrals at Zehrs on Malden Road were topped by high winds.
