PHOTOS: Lacasse Park Upgrades

Construction is completed on an updated Lacasse Park.

The new facility includes a new grandstand, increased seating capacity, team locker rooms, a training facility, and improved public amenities, including washrooms and concessions.

It also included concrete pads for bleachers, fence repairs, landscaping, pathway network, parking additions and resurfacing, new pavilion, and additional signage.

An official opening is planned for Sunday afternoon, with an opening ceremonies at 3:00pm, tours at 3:30pmm an alumni game at 4:00pm and a Tecumseh Thunder Game at 7:00pm.