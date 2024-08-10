SunnyNow
18 °C
64 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudSat
24 °C
75 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
25 °C
77 °F		SunnyMon
26 °C
79 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Lacasse Park Upgrades

Saturday August 10th, 2024, 9:30am

Tecumseh
0
0

Construction is completed on an updated Lacasse Park.

The new facility includes a new grandstand, increased seating capacity, team locker rooms, a training facility, and improved public amenities, including washrooms and concessions.

It also included concrete pads for bleachers, fence repairs, landscaping, pathway network, parking additions and resurfacing, new pavilion, and additional signage.

An official opening is planned for Sunday afternoon, with an opening ceremonies at 3:00pm, tours at 3:30pmm an alumni game at 4:00pm and a Tecumseh Thunder Game at 7:00pm.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message