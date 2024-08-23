SunnyNow
PHOTOS: Howard Avenue Road Closure Expanded

Friday August 23rd, 2024, 8:30am

Construction
Work to reconstruct the awkward intersection in South Windsor near Devonshire Mall is fully underway.

Howard Avenue will be closed for approximately four months between Division Road and Maguire Street, as well as South Cameron Boulevard and West Grand Boulevard from Dougall Avenue to Howard Avenue, for improvements to storm and sanitary sewers, street lighting and traffic lights, sidewalks and multi-use trails as well as road reconstruction.

Kenilworth Plaza can be accessed by entering Howard Avenue from Cabana Road.

