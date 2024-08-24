NEWS >
PHOTOS: Demolition Continues At Windsor’s Former Sears Store

Saturday August 24th, 2024, 10:00am

Demotion work on the former Sears is underway and expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The mall says that Sport Chek and Mark’s will be relocated to the newly redeveloped site, and a new north entrance will be built.

Construction on the new stores is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

