PHOTOS: Competitors Take On Mr. Puffs’ Eating Contest
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday August 18th, 2024, 4:04pm
The first-ever Windsor Mr. Puffs eating competition brought smiles, laughs and full bellies to South Windsor, Sunday afternoon.
The event was hosted by Shawn Rizk of Windsor Food Spotters at Mr. Puffs on Dougall Avenue. Nine people competed to see who could eat the most honey cinnamon Puffs in five minutes. The winner received $500 in cash and the runner up received a basket of Mr. Puffs merchandise.
