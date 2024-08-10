LOCAL >
PHOTOS: 2024 Ouellette Car Cruise Roars Through Downtown

Friday August 9th, 2024, 8:12pm

The Ouellette Car Cruise has returned for the ninth edition of the event.

A multitude of custom, classic, vintage and unique vehicles joined in on the annual event.  The route took cruisers on a tour of the city, traveling eastbound on Riverside Drive East to Pillette Road, down to Tecumseh Road East and back to Ouellette Avenue.

Learn more about the event on the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association’s website here.

