Pet Of The Week: Stach

Stach – Male – 5 years – Domestic Short Hair

Have a look at my face and tell me my name. No it’s not Goatee, look again, don’t you see my moustache? So that’s me, Stach. Just don’t expect me to come running when I hear it. I am far too much a gentleman to force myself on you. Mind you, once we’ve gone public with our relationship that may change…oh, who am I kidding. It won’t. That doesn’t mean I’m not a social fellow. I just need time to get to know you before I climb onto your lap. Little mouse toys will help me adjust to my new home, and starting me in a small space where I can feel secure as I get to know you is a must. I’ve never lived with children or with other animals and prefer to keep it that way.

I am really struggling here at the shelter. I’m trying very hard to settle in but all of these new sights, sounds and smells are overwhelming to me. They’ve labelled me an Underdog. Hey, you know and I know I am a cat, that’s all that counts if it gets me outta here they can call me a Taxi if they want. Anyway, back to that Underthing. It means you can choose your own adoption fee.

Speaking of taxis, can you call me one and take me home???