Pet Of The Week: Meet Ralph





Ralph – 12 years – Male – Domestic Short Hair

Hi, I’m Ralph! I was very shut down here at the shelter – I wouldn’t let anyone get close to me and was super scared. But within hours of arriving at my foster home, my true personality was shining! I’m a super social guy who loves to follow my person around and rub up against their leg to say hello. I’m a vocal fellow – if you call me, I will answer right back! I LOVE pets and belly rubs and will soak up all the attention and love you give me. At night, I stand guard at the end of my foster mom’s bed or right outside her bedroom door – no one gets past Big Ralph! In my downtime, I like exploring all the nooks and crannies of the house, and of course, eating all the yummy treats and food. I may be a senior, but I’m a kitten at heart! Adopt me and you will have an instant BFF for life!