Partly CloudyNow
25 °C
76 °F
Showers Or ThunderstormsSun
24 °C
75 °F		Mainly CloudyMon
23 °C
73 °F		SunnyTue
22 °C
72 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Pet Of The Week: Meet Luna!

Sunday August 18th, 2024, 12:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
0
0


Luna – Female – 3 years – German Shepherd

Hello, I’m Luna. I’m a sweet, friendly girl who loves to show affection. My heart is as gentle as a butterfly, and I’m known for my cuddles. I’m also quite smart; I’ve been told I’m lovely on a leash. However, I do have a little trouble with my back legs, but that doesn’t stop me from being the loving, gentle soul I am. I believe that love isn’t about perfection, it’s about acceptance. I’m not perfect, but I promise to love you with all my heart. If you’re looking for a loyal, loving companion, I’m your girl. Give me a chance, and I’ll show you how much love I have to give. Since I have trouble with my back legs due to hip displaysia, I’m considered a special paws adoption. I will require regular vet care to help manage my condition. With that being said my adoption fee is up to you to choose!

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message