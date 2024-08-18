Pet Of The Week: Meet Luna!



Luna – Female – 3 years – German Shepherd

Hello, I’m Luna. I’m a sweet, friendly girl who loves to show affection. My heart is as gentle as a butterfly, and I’m known for my cuddles. I’m also quite smart; I’ve been told I’m lovely on a leash. However, I do have a little trouble with my back legs, but that doesn’t stop me from being the loving, gentle soul I am. I believe that love isn’t about perfection, it’s about acceptance. I’m not perfect, but I promise to love you with all my heart. If you’re looking for a loyal, loving companion, I’m your girl. Give me a chance, and I’ll show you how much love I have to give. Since I have trouble with my back legs due to hip displaysia, I’m considered a special paws adoption. I will require regular vet care to help manage my condition. With that being said my adoption fee is up to you to choose!