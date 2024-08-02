OPP Searching Lake Erie For Missing Boater
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday August 2nd, 2024, 7:22am
Search efforts are ongoing to locate a missing boater in Lake Erie near Erieau.
Police say that on August 1st, 2024, five individuals, each operating a separate watercraft, were leaving Rondeau Bay when one of the vessels became partially disabled after striking a hazard in the water around 2:50pm.
One individual became separated from the group after continuing into Lake Erie, while the others returned to the marina with the disabled vessel.
Jason, 42, was last seen operating a Personal Watercraft (PWC) in Lake Erie. He is described as a white male with a medium build and black hair. He was wearing a yellow life jacket, red swim shorts, and a beige T-shirt. The outstanding PWC is a 1996 White/Green/Blue Seadoo GTX Limited.
Members of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC), Canadian Coast Guard, American Coast Guard, Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue, Elgin OPP, Rondeau Provincial Park and Chatham-Kent Police Service assisted with the ongoing search.
The Elgin OPP is continuing to investigate and is asking anyone with information to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.
