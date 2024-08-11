OPP Searching For Missing Swimmer

Search efforts are ongoing to locate a missing swimmer in Lake Erie.

OPP say that just beofre 8:00pm on August 10th, 2024, they received a report of a missing swimmer at the Leamington Pier at the end of Erie Street South in Leamington.

Two individuals entered the water, and only one was able to make it back to shore.

Members of the Leamington Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Canadian Coast Guard, and the Leamington Fire Services are on the scene to assist in search efforts.

A 46-year-old male remains missing.

Due to the potential of adverse weather/water conditions and a concern for public safety, the OPP is requesting that individuals avoid the search area at this time.

