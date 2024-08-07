Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers’ Recognized With Gold Marketing Award

Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers, has been recognized with a Gold Hermes Award for the Greenhouse Goodness Digital campaign.

The Association launched Greenhouse Goodness as an education campaign in top U.S. markets to highlight the many benefits of making greenhouse-grown peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes the preferred choice for healthy, convenient, delicious and always fresh. The campaign, “This is Greenhouse Goodness,” features bright, fresh, and healthy choices that leave the consumer with just that… “feeling good.”

The plan developed in collaboration with Douglas Marketing Group, (DMG), is one component of a multi-level strategy the Association is rolling out across the Atlantic United States through a staged approach that includes social media influencers, online advertising, retail education, and point of sale.

“The Greenhouse Goodness campaign highlights the high standards and innovative practices that go into every step of the processes of our growers. We are dedicated to continuing our efforts in educating consumers and promoting the advantages of greenhouse-grown produce while reinforcing our position as an industry leader,” said Executive Director, Richard Lee.