NEWS >
ThunderstormNow
17 °C
63 °F
Showers At Times HeavyTue
22 °C
72 °F		SunnyWed
25 °C
77 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudThu
27 °C
81 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

New Accessible Washroom Facilities Coming To Two City Parks

Tuesday August 6th, 2024, 2:33pm

City News
0
0

Work will begin this week on construction of two four-season accessible washroom buildings, one at Elizabeth Kishkon Park and one at Little River Corridor Park.

Each contain one fully accessible washroom and two gender-neutral stalls.

Bear Construction and Engineering is undertaking the work, which will take approximately ten to twelve months to complete for both sites. All park amenities will remain open, but the small construction zone area will be fenced off for safety.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message