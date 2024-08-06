New Accessible Washroom Facilities Coming To Two City Parks

Work will begin this week on construction of two four-season accessible washroom buildings, one at Elizabeth Kishkon Park and one at Little River Corridor Park.

Each contain one fully accessible washroom and two gender-neutral stalls.

Bear Construction and Engineering is undertaking the work, which will take approximately ten to twelve months to complete for both sites. All park amenities will remain open, but the small construction zone area will be fenced off for safety.