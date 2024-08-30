Mercato Fresh Coming To Amherstburg

Mercato Fresh is coming to Amherstburg.

Mercato Fresh is known for its fresh produce, butcher, fresh bread, and grocery items.

They will be located at 365 Sandwich South and are planning a spring 2025 opening.

This will be their fourth location, with one open in Chatham and East Windsor already open and a third set to open in South Windsor in the fall.