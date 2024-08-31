SunnyNow
M.R. Meats To Close Both Locations

Saturday August 31st, 2024, 7:29pm

Business
0
0

M.R. Meat Markets has announced its closure after 19 years.

In a Social Media post, the market says that the locations will cease operations effective September 30th, 2024.

M.R. Meat Markets has two locations, one is on Tecumseh Road East, and the other is on Walker Road. The West Windsor location was damaged by fire in October 2023, and it was announced in January that the location would not reopen.

“This decision was not made lightly, and it comes after careful consideration,” the post said. “We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude for your loyal patronage over the years. Having served over 10 million customers, it has been an honour and privilege to be part of your lives. Your support and trust in us have been the cornerstone of our success.”

