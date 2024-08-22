Local Business Sponsors Free Community Swim At Remington Park Booster Pool Saturday

A free community swim event at Remington Booster Pool will take place on Saturday thanks to Cleveland-Cliffs, a leading flat-rolled steel company in the region.

“We are very grateful to Cleveland-Cliffs for sponsoring two swimming opportunities at the Remington Booster outdoor pool,” said Recreation and Culture Executive Director Jen Knights. “Participants will be able to create wonderful memories as they splash, wade, swim, and slide their way into the end of summer!”

The free swim will be available during two sessions: 12:00pm to 4:00pm and 5:00pm to 8:00pm. As space is limited, entry will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We at Cleveland-Cliffs care deeply about the communities in which we operate and where our employees live and work,” said a representative of Cleveland-Cliffs. “Our goal is to be a responsible corporate citizen that acts as a partner in solving community challenges and helping our communities thrive.” This event is part of Cleveland-Cliffs’ ongoing commitment to fostering healthy, vibrant communities.