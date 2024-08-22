Loblaw To Pilot New No Name Store In Windsor

Loblaw plans to pilot a new concept, a value-based, no name branded store in Windsor, next month. The store will allow customers to save up to 20% on everyday grocery and household essentials by carrying only a targeted assortment of products.

The no name stores will also reduce costs by shorter operating hours of 10:00am to 7:00pm, limited marketing and no flyers, no dairy or fresh meat products, reused shelve and cash lanes to minimize building costs and fewer weekly deliveries, reducing logistic costs.

Customers can expect a small range of frozen food items, complemented by pantry staples, household necessities, and shelf-stable bakery and produce items, including bread, bagels, apples, bananas, peppers, and carrots.

“Our goal is simple – providing food and essential household items across a limited range of national brands and no name brand products at our lowest possible price,” said Per Bank, President and CEO, Loblaw. “Since food inflation took off globally, we have been laser-focused on doing what we can to keep prices lower for customers, including opening more discount food locations in more parts of the country. This new test concept allows us to pass on lower prices to our customers – it’s a completely different and simplified shopping experience.”

Loblaw has not said where the new store will be located.