Leamington Raceway Set To Open For 11th Season On Sunday

The Lakeshore Horse Racing Association kicks off the 2024 season at the Leamington Raceway on Sunday, August 11th. Post time is set for 1:00pm.

This year marks the 11th season of harness racing at Leamington Raceway, Canada’s southernmost harness horse racing track since re-opening in 2013. The season will run for 13 weeks, culminating on Sunday, November 3rd. Racing enthusiasts can look forward to weekly events, live racing, and on-site as well as online betting throughout the season.

Leamington Raceway is proud to host several feature events this year:

Bob McIntosh Memorial Feature (August 25th) – A special day honoring the legacy of the late Bob McIntosh; Windsorite Hall of Fame standardbred horse trainer.

Kids Day (September 1st) – A fun-filled day with activities, bike giveaway and excitement for our younger fans.

Caretaker Day (September 8th) – recognizing the hard-working unsung heroes behind the scenes.

Wiener Dog Races (October 6th) – A crowd favorite event that promises fun for the whole family.

“We are excited to welcome fans back for another thrilling season of harness racing,” said Mark Williams, President of the Lakeshore Horse Racing Association. “Our lineup of events and the vibrant atmosphere at the track make Leamington Raceway the perfect destination for both seasoned racing fans and newcomers alike.”

Track announcer, local horseman and St. Clair College graduate Nathan Bain is anticipating a record season. “The interest in this sport is growing as online viewership has more than doubled year over year since 2021. Not only does Leamington Raceway stream a lively online broadcast weekly, but we also boast engaging on-track events every Sunday for 13 weeks in addition to the thrill of live racing.”