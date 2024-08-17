Lake St. Clair Algae Bloom Exceeds Acceptable Limit

Routine sampling of the algae bloom at Lake St. Clair by the local Health Unit has indicated that it exceeds the acceptable limits.

If you live near an area where a bloom has developed or if you have recently observed a bloom follow these safety measures:

Do not drink or use the water for food preparation, including infant formula.

Use an alternate source of safe drinking water, such as bottled water, for the duration of the bloom.

Do not boil and drink water that may contain blue-green algae because toxins are not destroyed by boiling and boiling may increase toxins.

Do not swim and avoid water sports where a bloom is present.

Do not allow pets to drink lake water during a blue-green algae bloom as they may suffer serious health risks, including death.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“As a reminder, wind and water conditions may move the blue-green algae bloom towards other areas, which could contaminate some sources of drinking water and beaches. Residents and visitors are urged to take a cautious approach and protect themselves, their children, and their pets from potential health risks,” says Dr. Aloosh, Medical Officer of Health, Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) are microscopic organisms that occur naturally in freshwater lakes, ponds, rivers and streams in the late summer and early fall. They are usually present in low numbers but can rapidly increase in warm, shallow, undisturbed surface water that gets a lot of sun. When this happens, they can form blooms that discolour the water or produce floating scum on the surface of the water. These blooms can make the water appear bluish-green, can form solid looking clumps, and may contain toxins, called microcystins, that can be dangerous to human and animal health.