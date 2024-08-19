SunnyNow
17 °C
62 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudMon
22 °C
72 °F		Mainly CloudyTue
21 °C
70 °F		SunnyWed
22 °C
72 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Howard Construction Starts Today

Monday August 19th, 2024, 8:02am

Construction
0
0

Starting today, work to reconstruct the awkward intersection in South Windsor near Devonshire Mall gets underway.

The work will close Howard Avenue from Kenilworth Drive to South Cameron Boulevard.

The project is expected to be completed in early 2025.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message