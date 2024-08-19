Howard Construction Starts Today
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday August 19th, 2024, 8:02am
Starting today, work to reconstruct the awkward intersection in South Windsor near Devonshire Mall gets underway.
The work will close Howard Avenue from Kenilworth Drive to South Cameron Boulevard.
The project is expected to be completed in early 2025.
