Hogs For Hospice Hits Leamington This Weekend

Thursday August 1st, 2024, 5:30pm

Hogs for Hospice takes place this weekend in Leamington at Seacliff Park.

The weekend-long party has something for everyone to enjoy, including concerts, the best organized, registered ride in Ontario, a freestyle motocross show, a custom bike show, bike games, vendors, a beer garden, axe throwing and much more.

The weekend highlight is the official ride of Hogs for Hospice, ‘Tour the Tip,’ a 4-hour organized ride that leads riders to the most southern tip of mainland Canada inside Point Pelee National Park. The ride then heads across the County with a short rest stop before returning to Seacliff Park. The ride kicks off at 10:30am.

 

Road Closures:

The following roads will be closed from Friday, August 2, through Sunday, August 4, 2024:

  • Seacliff Drive West: from Erie Street to Sherk Street
  • Forest Avenue
  • Conover Avenue: between Stewart Crescent and Forest Avenue
  • Lombardy Lane: entrance onto Seacliff Drive West

