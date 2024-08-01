Hogs For Hospice Hits Leamington This Weekend

Hogs for Hospice takes place this weekend in Leamington at Seacliff Park.

The weekend-long party has something for everyone to enjoy, including concerts, the best organized, registered ride in Ontario, a freestyle motocross show, a custom bike show, bike games, vendors, a beer garden, axe throwing and much more.

The weekend highlight is the official ride of Hogs for Hospice, ‘Tour the Tip,’ a 4-hour organized ride that leads riders to the most southern tip of mainland Canada inside Point Pelee National Park. The ride then heads across the County with a short rest stop before returning to Seacliff Park. The ride kicks off at 10:30am.

Road Closures:

The following roads will be closed from Friday, August 2, through Sunday, August 4, 2024: