Heat Warning Issued
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday August 25th, 2024, 4:17pm
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning.
Maximum temperatures on Monday are expected to be between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are expected to be between 18 and 21 degrees Celsius. Humidex values will be in the high thirties to low forties.
Cooler temperatures are expected Tuesday night.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook