Health Unit Reports First Confirmed Human Case Of West Nile Virus In 2024

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has reported its first human case of West Nile virus this year in an adult resident.

The Health Unit did not release the location.

West Nile virus is an infection transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. While the risk of getting infected in Windsor-Essex County is currently low, this positive human case is a reminder for residents to continue to protect themselves.

Symptoms usually start to show between 2-14 days after a person is bitten by an infected mosquito. They can include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, body aches, skin rash, and swollen lymph glands. While WNV can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe disease. Anyone concerned about any symptoms should contact their health care provider.