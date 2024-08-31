Harrow Fair Pie Auction Shatters Record

The Brad and Joanne Stannard Memorial Pie Auction held August 29th at the Harrow Fair has raised a record-breaking $117,500. These funds will directly support the John McGivney Children’s Centre services to children and youth with physical, neurological, and developmental needs.

“For over 45 years, we’ve been proud to offer these vital services,” says Jennifer Jovanovski, CEO of JMCC. “This generous donation will help us continue our efforts to

ensure that every child we serve has the opportunity to reach their full potential.”

The pie auction began 29 years ago, raising $350 in its inaugural year. The tradition was started by the Stannard family as a way to honour their late son Todd, who was

born with spina bifida and passed away at the age of seven in 1975. At the time, Todd and his family benefited from programs run by the Red Cross, the precursor to JMCC.

Inspired by the fair’s prize-winning pies and seeking a way to give back, the family launched the pie auction.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Mark Stannard, along with his wife Lisa and their sons Philip and Owen, has continued the tradition, carrying forward the legacy of his parents, Brad and Joanne Stannard.

Over the years, the event has grown exponentially, with this year’s record-setting total pushing the overall amount raised to $483,072.