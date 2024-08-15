MistNow
 Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Ruthven

Thursday August 15th, 2024, 8:20am

Kingsville
0
0

A motorcycle collision in the Ruthven claimed the life of one person Wednesday evening.

OPP say the single-vehicle collision happened on County Road 34 near County Road 45 around 9:40pm.

The motorcyclist, a 64-year-old male, was transported to Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Team members are assisting with the investigation and are appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

