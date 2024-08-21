Mostly CloudyNow
Extensive Damage After Ellis Street Fire

Wednesday August 21st, 2024, 4:48pm

Fires
0
0

The investigation continues into a fire in the 600 Block of Ellis Street.

Fire crews were called to the scene around 8:00am, and the fire was contained quickly.

Damages to equipment and contents are estimated to be over $100,000.

No injuries were reported.

