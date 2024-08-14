SunnyNow
21 °C
70 °F
Mainly SunnyWed
28 °C
82 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudThu
27 °C
81 °F		Chance Of ShowersFri
26 °C
79 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Educational Opportunity Focuses On Preventing Intimate Partner Violence In The Workplace

Wednesday August 14th, 2024, 10:00am

Health
0
0

The Working Toward Wellness Committee has opened registration for its upcoming webinar titled “Code of Conduct, Workplace Violence Prevention and Intimate Partner Violence” taking place on Wednesday, August 21st.

The webinar is free and is for employers, supervisors, union representatives, joint health and safety committee/health and safety representatives and employees. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into recognizing, addressing, and preventing workplace violence and intimate partner violence in their workplace.

“We are pleased to be sharing Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare’s (HDGH) Code of Conduct and the strategies our staff use to prevent workplace violence and address intimate partner violence in our hospital,” said Heidi Petro, Manager of Occupational Health and Safety & Wellness at HDGH. “HDGH has a robust program aimed at ensuring compliance with Ontario’s Occupational Health and Safety Act, specifically Bill 168 (Violence and Harassment in the Workplace).”

In Ontario, there are 35 reported femicides between November 26th, 2023, and June 30th, 2024. Thirty-one of these women were known to the person who killed them, such as a current or former intimate partner, a family member such as a father or son, or by a man otherwise known to them. This webinar is timely given the recent case of intimate partner violence that happened in June in the Windsor-Essex region.

Learn more and sign up here.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message