Educational Opportunity Focuses On Preventing Intimate Partner Violence In The Workplace

The Working Toward Wellness Committee has opened registration for its upcoming webinar titled “Code of Conduct, Workplace Violence Prevention and Intimate Partner Violence” taking place on Wednesday, August 21st.

The webinar is free and is for employers, supervisors, union representatives, joint health and safety committee/health and safety representatives and employees. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into recognizing, addressing, and preventing workplace violence and intimate partner violence in their workplace.

“We are pleased to be sharing Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare’s (HDGH) Code of Conduct and the strategies our staff use to prevent workplace violence and address intimate partner violence in our hospital,” said Heidi Petro, Manager of Occupational Health and Safety & Wellness at HDGH. “HDGH has a robust program aimed at ensuring compliance with Ontario’s Occupational Health and Safety Act, specifically Bill 168 (Violence and Harassment in the Workplace).”

In Ontario, there are 35 reported femicides between November 26th, 2023, and June 30th, 2024. Thirty-one of these women were known to the person who killed them, such as a current or former intimate partner, a family member such as a father or son, or by a man otherwise known to them. This webinar is timely given the recent case of intimate partner violence that happened in June in the Windsor-Essex region.

Learn more and sign up here.