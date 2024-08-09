ClearNow
Driver Stopped Going 95 km/h On Laurier Drive

Thursday August 8th, 2024, 8:33pm

LaSalle
0
0

A 19-year-old male, Windsor, was clocked on radar at 95 km/h while driving his car in the 700 block of Laurier Drive, a posted 50 km/h zone.

The vehicle was impounded for 14 days, their licence was suspended for 30 days, and the driver was issued a court date.

