Driver Stopped Going 95 km/h On Laurier Drive
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday August 8th, 2024, 8:33pm
A 19-year-old male, Windsor, was clocked on radar at 95 km/h while driving his car in the 700 block of Laurier Drive, a posted 50 km/h zone.
The vehicle was impounded for 14 days, their licence was suspended for 30 days, and the driver was issued a court date.
