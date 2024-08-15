Devonshire Announces What Will Replace Sears Site
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday August 15th, 2024, 10:27am
Devonshire Mall has announced what will replace the current Sears location.
The mall says that Sport Chek and Mark’s will be relocated to the newly redeveloped site, and a new north entrance will be built.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Demotion work on the former Sears is underway and expected to be completed by the end of the year. Construction on the new stores is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook