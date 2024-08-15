SunnyNow
Devonshire Announces What Will Replace Sears Site

Thursday August 15th, 2024, 10:27am

Business
0
0

Images from Devonshire Mall

Devonshire Mall has announced what will replace the current Sears location.

The mall says that Sport Chek and Mark’s will be relocated to the newly redeveloped site, and a new north entrance will be built.

Demotion work on the former Sears is underway and expected to be completed by the end of the year.  Construction on the new stores is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

