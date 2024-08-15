Devonshire Announces What Will Replace Sears Site

Devonshire Mall has announced what will replace the current Sears location.

The mall says that Sport Chek and Mark’s will be relocated to the newly redeveloped site, and a new north entrance will be built.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Demotion work on the former Sears is underway and expected to be completed by the end of the year. Construction on the new stores is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

