County Road 50 Open Again

Saturday August 3rd, 2024, 8:18am

Construction
County Road 50 at the Tom Wright Drain near the intersection with County Road 13/Erie Road in Colchester in the Town of Essex is open following months of construction.

Construction staff will return to the area August 6th to 9th to finish removing materials, equipment and signage.

