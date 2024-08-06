Country Star Scotty McCreery Brings His Fall Of Summer Tour To Caesars Windsor

Singer-songwriter and country star Scotty McCreery hits The Colosseum stage with his Fall of Summer Tour on Thursday, November 21st.

McCreery has been a household name since making history as the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, Clear as Day, at Number One on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.

His current album, Rise & Fall, was released earlier this year. It contains his sixth Number One hit “Cab in a Solo,” as well as his new single “Fall of Summer” and 11 more songs. His other Number One hits include “Damn Strait,” “You Time,” “In Between,” “This is It,” and “Five More Minutes,” which was the basis of two Hallmark Christmas movies.

In 2011, McCreery was named the ACM “New Artist of the Year.” He has since gone on to win “Breakthrough Video of the Year” at the CMT Music Awards for “The Trouble with Girls” in 2012 and “Digital-First Performance of the Year” for “It Matters to Her” earlier this year. He’s also earned five BMI Awards for writing “One of the Top 50 Country Songs of the Year.”

To date, McCreery has sold more than four million albums, including one Platinum and two Gold albums. In addition, he was awarded Pandora Billionaire status for achieving more than one billion streams on Pandora. Recently, McCreery was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by Josh Turner and Randy Travis after being invited by Garth Brooks. He was also inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame last year.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 9th at 10:00am.