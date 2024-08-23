Partly CloudyNow
Corn Fest Returns To Tecumseh

Friday August 23rd, 2024, 7:26pm

The Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach is hosting the Tecumseh Corn and Music Festival this weekend.

This year’s festival is being held for the first time at McAuliffe Park, with a diverse lineup of events and activities for attendees of all ages.

Full festival details can be found on the Summer Festival Guide here.

