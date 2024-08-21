SunnyNow
Construction Alert: Jefferson And South National Intersection Closure

Wednesday August 21st, 2024, 11:23am

Construction
0
0

The intersection of Jefferson Street and South National Street will be closed for sewer work starting on Thursday, August 22nd.

The work is expected to last until Friday, August 30th, 2024.

A detour route will be posted.

