Construction Alert: County Road 43 Closure

County Road 43 (Banwell Road) in Tecumseh will be closed from the CP rail tracks south to Shields Street from Monday, August 26th, 2024, at 7:00am to Saturday, August 31st, 2024, at 5:00pm for sewer and water main construction.

County Road 42 can be accessed from County Road 19 (Manning Road) during the closure.

This work is part of the reconstruction of County Road 42, which is currently closed in both directions with local access only to residents and businesses from County Road 43 (Banwell Road) to Lauzon Road.