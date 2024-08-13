Construction Alert: Central Avenue Watermain Work At Tecumseh Road Intersection
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday August 13th, 2024, 3:12pm
Central Avenue will be closed at the north side of the Tecumseh Road intersection for watermain work.
No north or southbound traffic will be allowed through this intersection during construction.
The work takes place on Wednesday, August 14th, and Thursday, August 15th, 2024.
