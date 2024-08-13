HazeNow
26 °C
79 °F
Chance Of ShowersTue
27 °C
81 °F		SunnyWed
28 °C
82 °F		CloudyThu
28 °C
82 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Construction Alert: Central Avenue Watermain Work At Tecumseh Road Intersection

Tuesday August 13th, 2024, 3:12pm

Construction
0
0

Central Avenue will be closed at the north side of the Tecumseh Road intersection for watermain work.

No north or southbound traffic will be allowed through this intersection during construction.

The work takes place on Wednesday, August 14th, and Thursday, August 15th, 2024.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message