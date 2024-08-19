CN Issues Lockout Notice To Teamsters

CN has issued notice to the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference advising them of its intention to lockout Canadian TCRC-represented employees on August 22nd at 12:10am unless an agreement or binding arbitration is achieved before that time.

This comes just after the union served 72 hours’ notice to withdraw services, effective Thursday, August 22ndnd, at 12:101am

Despite negotiations over the weekend, the rail company says no meaningful progress has occurred, and the parties remain very far apart.

“CN must continue with the progressive and planned shutdown of its network, as we remain under the threat of an unpredictable strike notice. This planned shutdown helps to ensure the safety of the communities in which we operate and the safety of our customers’ goods and to optimize the network’s recovery following a labour disruption,” CN said.