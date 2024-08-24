CN And Canadian Pacific Kansas City Receive Order Of Binding Arbitration

CN and Canadian Pacific Kansas City have received an order from the Canada Industrial Relations imposing binding arbitration between the Companies and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference.

The Canada Industrial Relations Board has also ordered that no further labour stoppage, including a lockout or strike, can occur during the arbitration process.

“This means that the strike notice recently issued to CN by the Teamsters is now voided,” CN said in a news release. “CN will comply with the order which also extends the current collective agreement until a new agreement is signed between the parties.”