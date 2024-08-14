Chrysler Theatre Releases 2024-2025 Lineup

The Chrysler Theatre, located at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts in Downtown Windsor, has released its 2024-2025 season lineup, which includes an eclectic mix of comedy, concerts, musicals, and family shows.

“2025 is going to be epic for Chrysler Theatre, and we can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store. The lineup is nothing short of spectacular with an incredible mix of shows,” said Veronica Mancini, the Chrysler Theatre Manager.

A handful of crowd favourites, including “Hyprov,” are returning this year, a hilarious and fascinating collaboration between world-renowned hypnotist Asad Mecci and international comedy icon Colin Mocherie. The dynamic duo invites members of the audience onto the stage to get hypnotized and partake in an improv set with Mocherie.

The theatre crowd has also taken to the ‘dinner show’ concept in the Alumni Skyline Ballroom over the past decade, and this year is no exception. There will also be a walk through the decades, featuring three performances: the “70s Rock Parade,” “Revenge of the 80s,” and a “90s Boy Band Review.” These popular shows sell out fast.

Stage shows include a rendition of “Sleeping Beauty,” “The Magic School Bus,” and “Beauty and the Beast,” and St. Clair College musical performing students will perform “Hollywood Holidays” in December 2024.

If you feel like singing along, “Choir! Choir! Choir!” may be your ticket.

“In addition to our wonderful lineup of shows, the Chrysler Theatre team has been busy redecorating and renovating the theatre lobby with a fresh coat of paint and backstage has been renovated and updated,” said Mancini.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the Chrysler Theatre Website.