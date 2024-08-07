Chicago Comes To Caesars Windsor In November

Chicago is set to perform on The Colosseum stage on Saturday, November 9th.

Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era, the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, came in as the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s “Top 125 Artists Of All Time.” Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

Chicago released Chicago Greatest Christmas Hits, a new collection combining songs from all three of its beloved Christmas albums, in 2023 via Warner Music Group/Rhino. Chicago released their 38th studio album, Born For This Moment in 2022, which included the hit single “If This is Goodbye.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Chicago received The Recording Academy’s “Lifetime Achievement Award” from the GRAMMYs. The “Lifetime Achievement Award” celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording. A special award ceremony and tribute concert celebrating the honourees was held in 2020.

Chicago was inducted into the 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This was their first nomination. They’ve been eligible since 1994. A long time coming!

Chicago’s first album, Chicago Transit Authority, was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame in 2014. Chicago managed to fuse pop, rock, and jazz perfectly in this double album.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 9th at 10:00am.