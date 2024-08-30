Catch Windsor’s Labour Day Parade This Monday

The annual Windsor and District Labour Council’s Labour Day Parade takes place on Monday.

Starting at the Unifor Local 200/444 Union Hall on Turner Road at 10:00am, the parade route will to Seneca Street to Kildare Road to Ottawa Street and will end at Lanspeary Park.

Once at Lanspeary Park, there are a variety of events for the family, including live entertainment.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

There will be free hot dogs and drinks available while supplies last.